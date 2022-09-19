The Junta de Andalucía is to inspect every bridge on the region's road network It will take four years to check every one of the 3,954 bridges, in a preventive scheme which will cost 3.7 million euros

The aim is to draw up an accurate picture of the condition of every bridge and prevent any of them deteriorating to such an extent that they could collapse, which apart from the obvious risks to safety would also be far more expensive to repair.

During the last legislature, the regional Ministry of Public Works had to spend ten million euros on emergency works to a dozen bridges because of their precarious condition.

Inspections with drones

The inspections will be carried out by experts using drones and underwater equipment to check the state of the pillars situated in rivers, reservoirs and lakes.

The catalogue of bridges in Andalucía shows that some are over 100 years old, the Ministry says, and these need continual monitoring to ensure that they remain safe to use.