Andalucía high-speed rail reopens: Madrid-Andalucia routes resume following Cordoba crash

Spain's rail operator Renfe is restoring the high-speed line between Madrid and Andalucía on Tuesday, one month after the train crash near Adamuz. Not all services will run their full routes by train, however, with the Malaga connection requiring a bus transfer.

State rail infrastructure company Adif authorised the reopening of the tracks following complex repair work and safety tests.

The Madrid-Seville, Madrid-Cadiz, Madrid-Granada and the Alvia Madrid-Granada-Almeria services will resume their normal routes from 17 February.

Only the first Madrid-Huelva train will require a bus transfer to bypass the section between Cordoba and Huelva, while the rest of the services scheduled during the day will be entirely by train.

As SUR reported on Monday, the Madrid-Malaga route will not return to normal operation until the beginning of March due to the recovery of the slope that gave way in Álora.

From Wednesday onwards, passengers using this connection will do so by train from Madrid to Antequera and by bus from Antequera to Malaga. Renfe is currently preparing this alternative plan to accompany train ticket sales.

Renfe reminds passengers affected by the cancellations of the last few days that they can either change their ticket or ask for a full refund at no additional cost.

Iryo also resumes operations

Private operator Iryo is also resuming its commercial operations on the Madrid-Seville line on Tuesday.

The company has scheduled "14 daily services", comprising seven outbound and seven return journeys. This schedule also includes the Barcelona-Seville service with two outward and two return journeys every day.

The updated timetables are now available on the usual sales channels.