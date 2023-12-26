Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Regional government accuses Madrid of not investing in Malaga province&#039;s railway network
Rail travel

Regional government accuses Madrid of not investing in Malaga province's railway network

The provincial delegate has blasted PM Pedro Sanchez's national government, claiming it is favouring other areas of the country where there are political pacts

Europa Press

Tuesday, 26 December 2023, 15:21

The Junta de Andalucía has pointed the finger at the national Spanish government and accused officials of not investing enough in Malaga province's rail network.

In an interview with Europa Press, the delegate of the Andalusian government in Malaga Patricia Navarro claimed the government had also failed to invest adequately in rail throughout the region and wider Spain.

"Not betting on railway transport nowadays in our country is not betting on the structuring of Spain. And this is also closely related to the direction that Pedro Sánchez's government is taking, dragged along by the pacts with the nationalists," she said.

Navarro also pointed out that it is "logical to think" that a government "that only looks after one part of Spain and that only dedicates time, money and effort to one part of Spain, forgets the rest, and is not interested in either the structuring or the connections or having a united country".

She went on to accuse Madrid of only investing in rail in Catalonia, and some areas in the Basque Country and Galicia, where Sanchez has political agreements with nationalists and secessionists.

"The European rail corridors, which used to connect us with the whole of Europe for more sustainable freight transport, are not even being built," Navarro said. "It is a pity because reversing the situation of obsolescence and deterioration in which our suburban, medium-distance and even high-speed trains are falling into, is going to be costly in time and economic resources," she added.

She referred to the new metro services in Malaga, Seville and Granada, as well as the tram in Cadiz and one that is also in the pipeline for Jaen, and highlighted the good that can come from proper investment in rail.

