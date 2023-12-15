Travel chaos on the Costa del Sol as rush hour trains are hit by delays and cancellations

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 15 December 2023, 10:51 Compartir Copiar enlace

Rush hour chaos has hugely impacted passengers on the Cercanías commuter train line between Malaga city and Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol this Friday, 15 December.

The failure of a piece of track equipment has caused delays and the cancellation of some trains in the middle of the morning rush hour on the C1 line.

One passenger told SUR that "there is a problem on the track at Torremuelle (Benalmádena). They have cleared everyone off the train heading towards Fuengirola at Arroyo de la Miel. They have said that only one track is working. It's all very confusing".

Other passengers said they were being forced to get off at intermediate stops without prior warning and that there is a lack of information and a general feeling of "chaos".

At least three early morning trains have had to be cancelled, and the estimated average delay on journey times is around ten minutes, according to sources.

The rail infrastructure operator Adif said that the failure at a track junction was detected yesterday afternoon, and it was expected to be repaired in the early hours of the morning. However, technicians reported that a motor used at the junction was faulty and it had not been possible to repair it during the night. This means that it is only possible to run on single track, instead of the double track on this section.

Trains running every 40 minutes

Train operator Renfe has confirmed that since early in the morning there has been an infrastructure breakdown near Benalmádena that forces the local trains to run on a single track. To alleviate this situation, Renfe has established a timetable frequency of 40 minutes on the Malaga-Fuengirola route, in both directions, although the service is being provided normally.

In addition, the public operator said it has reinforced its customer service staff at the Benalmádena station and is informing passengers through public address systems, apps and other channels.

Traffic tailbacks on AP-7

The situation has not been helped during the rush hour for those who have had to use the car on the Costa del Sol this morning. A multiple collision involving at least six vehicles has caused heavy traffic jams on the free stretch of the AP-7, near Fuengirola, between the Los Pacos and Torreblanca areas.

According to the information provided to SUR by the DGT's traffic management centre, the incident happened at 7.45 am and led to the closure of the left lane, causing a tailback of about six kilometres, towards Cadiz (kilometre 1011.02 to 1017.87). Apparently, there are no injuries reported although the traffic situation is described as "complicated" in the affected area.