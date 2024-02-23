Politicans unite in Doñana drought fight

Héctor Barbotta Seville Friday, 23 February 2024, 15:02 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucía, and deputy prime minister Teresa Ribera have agreed on new initiatives to tackle the urgent drought situation and longer-term structural works. Their meeting on Thursday follows a previous pact. Ribera said at a joint appearance: "This is not the first meeting, nor will it be the last."

The Thursday afternoon meeting in Seville, which lasted more than an hour, took place in the city’s Palacio de San Telmo. The resolution followed a critical week in which Ribera, also the minister for Ecological Transition, cancelled a meeting planned to begin distributing aid to the local councils in the Doñana area, which encompasses provinces in Cadiz, Huelva and Seville.

The agreement will be reactivated as soon as the Junta approves the modification of two articles of its recent administrative simplification decree relating to forest land that had piqued the government. The decree appeared to go back on the previous Doñana pact made by the two authorities by opening the door to returning forest land to growing irrigated crops.

Moreno undertook to bring the matter to the next Junta assembly on Tuesday. Ribera underlined the willingness of both administrations to work tirelessly to tackle the critical drought situation. Moreno noted that half a million people are enduring water restrictions in Andalucía, with at least another six million dealing with lesser cuts.

The Thursday meeting addressed measures in the Guadalquivir river basin area, which is the responsibility of the government, and also other areas under the Andalusian jurisdiction. Ribera said: "We have worked on proposals that can help to guarantee water in the event that it continues not to rain and we find ourselves in complex times."

In addition to infrastructure works, such as the desalination plants in Almeria and the Axarquía, possible emergency actions were discussed, including the expensive transport of water by ship from the Carboneras desalination plant, in the extreme east of Andalucía, to the ports of Malaga and Algeciras during the summer.

Moreno said that this third meeting he has held with the deputy prime minister in less than five months is proof of the climate of trust between both administrations and the citizens of Andalucía, particularly the productive sectors threatened by the water shortage and the residents enduring water cuts. "There is a coordinated and complementary effort aimed at rectifying the water deficit," Moreno said, who warned of the need to prepare for an uncertain future due to the lack of rainfall.