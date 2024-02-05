Police smash gang that robbed bank cash machines across Andalucía using explosives and 'pizza slide' technique

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 5 February 2024, 17:41 Compartir Copiar enlace

Police have smashed an alleged gang of criminals for feeding homemade explosive devices into ATMs so they could flee with cash stolen from bank machines throughout Andalucía.

The technique called "the pizza slide" involve inserting the device into the cash dispenser hole via a metal rod, before exploding the device to break open the ATM and gaining access to the money. Following extensive investigations, National Police officers arrested seven people in Cordoba, Malaga and Almeria provinces.

The gang members were allegedly responsible for nine robberies, eight in Granada, Cordoba, Malaga and Almeria provinces and one in Badajoz. Police carried out searches of various properties and seized two explosive devices ready for use, ammunition and cash.

The investigation started last September when an ATM at a bank branch in the Granada town of Motril was blown up, with 40,000 euros worth of money inside taken.

A father and son, two of the group's members

A father and son pair living in Cordoba were among those arrested, according to investigators. A third member of the gang was also located in the same city and a fourth in Almeria, who in addition to allegedly participating in some of the robberies, managed the procurement of high-end rental vehicles for use during the crime spree and changing the number plates.

The gang was allegedly planning a new wave of attacks in late January and were looking to ramp up the violence, according to investigators. They were allegedly planning to acquire guns, grenades and bulletproof vests, according to the police.