In pictures: Motorway in south of Spain closed by DGT after heavy snowfall in Granada

Diego Callejón Granada Sunday, 31 March 2024, 19:55

Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) has temporarily closed the A-92 motorway between kilometre point 241, in Granada, and kilometre point 282, in Diezma, due to heavy snowfall. The road has been closed to traffic at Puerto de la Mora to allow snow ploughs to clear the carriageways.

The Guardia Civil has set up an alternative route along the A-308 Iznalloz-Darro road in order to alleviate the heavy traffic at this point on the dual carriageway.

Ideal

The Guardia Civil's traffic unit has told SUR's sister newspaper, Ideal, that the vehicles that were trapped on the section of the road which has been closed are slowly moving in the direction of Seville. Meanwhile, in the direction of Almeria, the road has been cleared.

31/03/24>‼️Atención ⚠️ por ❄️‼️ si circula por la #A92 Puerto de la Mora km253-270, se encuentran trabajando los vehículos quitanieves de la @FomentoAND



Si tiene previsto viajar lleve ⛓️ y consulte la información de la @DGTes > https://t.co/PXdqZn0Ldd@E112Andalucia pic.twitter.com/vLJ4pqEbVD — AsVoGra (@Asvogra) March 31, 2024

Authorities have said that it is necessary to drive with caution in the area and advised drivers to consult road information at all times.