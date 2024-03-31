Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Vehicles trapped on the A-92.
In pictures: Motorway in south of Spain closed by DGT after heavy snowfall in Granada
Weather

In pictures: Motorway in south of Spain closed by DGT after heavy snowfall in Granada

An alternative route has been set up and the vehicles that have been stranded on the A-92 are gradually being cleared

Diego Callejón

Granada

Sunday, 31 March 2024, 19:55

Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) has temporarily closed the A-92 motorway between kilometre point 241, in Granada, and kilometre point 282, in Diezma, due to heavy snowfall. The road has been closed to traffic at Puerto de la Mora to allow snow ploughs to clear the carriageways.

The Guardia Civil has set up an alternative route along the A-308 Iznalloz-Darro road in order to alleviate the heavy traffic at this point on the dual carriageway.

The Guardia Civil's traffic unit has told SUR's sister newspaper, Ideal, that the vehicles that were trapped on the section of the road which has been closed are slowly moving in the direction of Seville. Meanwhile, in the direction of Almeria, the road has been cleared.

Authorities have said that it is necessary to drive with caution in the area and advised drivers to consult road information at all times.

