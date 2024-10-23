Sixteen people arrested as Spanish police carry out coordinated drug raids in Malaga, Cadiz, Almeria and Murcia

Crime
Malaga
Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 16:10
Guardia Civil officers have arrested 16 people following various drug raids on properties throughout the provinces of Malaga, Cadiz, Almeria and Murcia in the south of Spain.
On Tuesday 22 October, some 15 homes were searched in the towns of Algeciras, San Roque and Los Barrios in Cadiz province, as well as in Roquetas de Mar in Almeria province, Mollina in Malaga and Cartagena in Murcia.
Police targeted the illegal trafficking of hashish in a coordinated operation which involved some 150 Guardia Civil officers across the four provinces.
