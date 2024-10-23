Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Sixteen people arrested as Spanish police carry out coordinated drug raids in Malaga, Cadiz, Almeria and Murcia
Crime

Sixteen people arrested as Spanish police carry out coordinated drug raids in Malaga, Cadiz, Almeria and Murcia

Officers targeted the illegal trafficking of hashish in the large-scale operation which involved some 150 Guardia Civil officers across the four provinces

Europa Press

Malaga

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 16:10

Opciones para compartir

Guardia Civil officers have arrested 16 people following various drug raids on properties throughout the provinces of Malaga, Cadiz, Almeria and Murcia in the south of Spain.

On Tuesday 22 October, some 15 homes were searched in the towns of Algeciras, San Roque and Los Barrios in Cadiz province, as well as in Roquetas de Mar in Almeria province, Mollina in Malaga and Cartagena in Murcia.

Police targeted the illegal trafficking of hashish in a coordinated operation which involved some 150 Guardia Civil officers across the four provinces.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1

    Spain, is it really a country lacking glamour and with beaches full of drunken tourists gorging themselves on cheap beer and sunshine?
  2. 2 Here's how you can win a unique overnight stay at Malaga CF's La Rosaleda stadium
  3. 3 British athlete claims World Triathlon Series title in dramatic Torremolinos finale
  4. 4 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction now has its own video game
  5. 5 Spanish parliament supports protection of Malaga's dry stone walls
  6. 6 Town hall opens customer service office in tiny Costa del Sol village
  7. 7 Prizes for pooches at Costa del Sol dog show
  8. 8 Swedish hiker rescued by emergency services after cliff fall in Almeria's Cabo de Gata
  9. 9 SUR wines and gourmet: five years of wine and premium products in Malaga province
  10. 10 Costa del Sol cancer charity co-founder receives OBE from Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad