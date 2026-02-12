Part of the façade of historic Granada convent collapses

Sandra Martínez Thursday, 12 February 2026, 14:41 Share

Part of the façade of the Santa Inés convent in Granada city's historic Albaicín district collapsed at around midday on Wednesday 11 February.

Local residents alerted the Granada fire brigade and the Local Police, who closed off the area around the convent and access to Calle San Juan de los Reyes was cut off. Access was given to residents of the street, although they were also advised that more parts of the façade could also collapse.

It is though that the recent rains have caused part of the structure to give way. A technician from the Granada city hall has confirmed that the internal structure was not damaged, but a number of roof tiles were loose.

The collapse of part of the convent's façacde happened a day after Local Police closed off Calle Aljibe del Trillo, also in the Albaicín area, when the wall of a house collapsed, which is also thought to have been caused by the recent storms.

As previously reported by IDEAL, the Didra group has bought the convent for 1.5 million euros to convert it into a luxury hotel. The Hermanos Obreros de María have until now been the owners of building in the Albaicín, which has been empty for some time.

The Santa Inés convent, which was built at the beginning of the 16th century, is not listed as an Asset of Cultural Interest of Andalucía (BIC), although it does have level two protection, which means that everything that is done there must be protected by the Junta de Andalucía.

Granada city hall has explained that it is carrying out ongoing inspections of old buildings to identify risks and repair them. With the heavy rains and storms so far this year, the work is being carried out with particular intensity at the moment.