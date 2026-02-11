Street in Granada's historic Albaicín cut off after wall collapses

Sandra Martínez Wednesday, 11 February 2026, 17:02 Share

Local Police in Granada city closed off Calle Aljibe del Trillo in the city's historic Albaicín area after the wall of a house collapsed on Tuesday 10 February at around 10pm.

Granada fire brigade indicated that there is no danger of further falls and it is though that the collapse was caused by the recent storms which have brought heavy rain.

The inhabitants of the house and surrounding buildings did not need to be evacuated, although the road remains inaccessible. The entrance and exit to and from the street can be made from a part located a little higher up than where the landslide occurred.