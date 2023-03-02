One dead and another injured after collision between motorcycle and a breakdown truck in Cordoba

The female pillion passenger died at the scene, after the accident in the city's Avenida Carlos III this Thursday afternoon

SUR Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A woman has died and a man has been injured after the collision between a motorcycle and a breakdown truck this Thursday afternoon on Avenida Carlos III, in Cordoba city, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

The accident happened at around 2.45pm, when eyewitnesses alerted the emergency services, saying that there was a person trapped under the breakdown vehicle.

Paramedics, Local Police and firefighters were quickly on the scene but could not do anything to save the life of the 47-year-old woman, who was already dead when the firefighters freed her body. The victim was a pillion passenger on the motorcycle.

The 45-year-old male driver was rushed to the Reina Sofía hospital, according to Local Police sources Police, but no further information about his condition has been disclosed.