Almost 50% of families in Andalucía cannot afford a summer holiday this year

Seville Tuesday, 15 July 2025, 11:35

Poverty undermines family well-being and 45.6% of households with children in Spain's Andalucía region are unable to go on holiday due to their difficult economic situation, according to Save the Children's latest living conditions survey.

This study shows that Andalucía is ten points above the national average in this limitation on family holidays, which stands at 35%. It is also the region with the highest rate in all of Spain, followed by the Canary Islands at 44.9%.

In more detail, some 704,042 children in Andalucía will not be able to enjoy a holiday this summer, a situation that is exacerbated by the high cost of these activities, which can amount to over 20% of the annual expenditure of raising a child, according to the report by this children's NGO.

Save the Children's regional director for Andalucía, Javier Cuenca, stated that "far from being mere leisure time, holidays foster creativity, strengthen family ties, allow for contact with nature and exploration of the world through curiosity - key elements for forming a full and healthy childhood."

The NGO stressed that around 250 children living in poverty in Andalucía enjoy the summer camps it organises. For many, according to Javier Cuenca, this will be their only holiday. It also provides their families with an opportunity to balance work and childcare during the months when there is no school.

At these camps the children go on outings in nature, to the beach, the pool, cultural visits or workshops, in addition to receiving educational support for those who need it.

The camps also guarantee healthy meals for all children as, for many families in financial difficulties, this is the only way for their children to benefit from a balanced and healthy diet in summer when school canteens are closed.