More than 20 captive farm workers freed from exploitation

Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 22:22

The National Police in Seville have reported details of an operation which resulted in the release of 21 victims of farm labour exploitation and the arrest of 15 alleged perpetrators of human trafficking.

According to the National Police, the suspects, "did not allow the victims to drink or eat during the working day in agricultural areas, despite the high temperatures and the physical work they had to do, and one of the victims, who was pregnant [and underage], suffered a miscarriage due to their exploitation".