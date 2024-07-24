More than 200 police deployed in simultaneous drug raids across south of Spain

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 11:47 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

More than 200 National Police officers are taking part in a massive anti-drug operation that extends across the Malaga, Cadiz and Almeria areas of southern Spain, although the main focus is on the Campo de Gibraltar, where there are raids in Algeciras, La Línea de la Concepción and San Roque.

The operation is currently being carried out simultaneously in the three Andalusian provinces. Police are investigating a network allegedly dedicated to drug trafficking and the laundering of drug money.

The investigation and police actions have been declared secret and are coordinated by the Juzgado de Instrucción number 3 of La Línea de Concepción. The operation is part of the special security plan for the Campo de Gibraltar issued by the Secretary of State for Security.

More to follow...