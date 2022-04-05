Malaga, Granada, Cordoba and Seville reactivate their Andalusian Soul project The idea is to attract quality tourism with an exclusive offer for visitors from countries which are more than six hours away by air

Malaga, Granada, Cordoba and Seville are joining forces again to promote their tourist attractions to distant markets such as Asia, the Middle East and the USA.

Representatives from the four cities have recently held a meeting in Malaga, in which the Junta de Andalucía also participated, to reactivate the Andalusian Soul project which was created six years ago but was suspended during the past two because of the pandemic.

The mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, says they are excited about the initiative, which attracts quality tourism from countries which are more than six hours away by air. An agreement is being drawn up between the city councils and the Junta, and they will each contribute 25,000 euros to fund the scheme.

Japanese tourism fair

At the meeting the four delegations decided that their plan of action could start with the Japan tourism fair. The mayor of Granada says this is an essential alliance and nowhere in the world can offer the combined attractions of these four cities.

Isabel Albás, the deputy mayor for Economic Development in Cordoba, said they make a great team and that joining forces would make them stronger. “We are very pleased that this project is resuming and I am convinced it is going to give us excellent results. We all need to set to work for the benefit of Andalucía,” she said.

"We need to attract tourism back"

For his part, Seville council’s delegate for Economy, Commerce and Tourism, Francisco Javier Páez, pointed out that the four cities provide a unique diversity. “This project is so necessary,” he said. “We are getting back to normal and we need to attract tourism back to our cities. We are convinced that this is an alliance for the future”.

The new strategy includes attending international travel fairs and conferences, organising familiarisation trips, updating the Andalusian Soul website and producing more promotional material. The aim is to create a tour of these four cities exclusively for these distant markets, to avoid competing with the city break tourism which each is free to organise itself.