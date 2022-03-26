Major European supermarkets ask Junta head to stop expansion of Doñana farming

Saturday, 26 March 2022, 08:05

Major supermarket chains have called on the President of the Junta de Andalucía to ask him to stop the expansion of irrigation in the Doñana area and abandon the plan to legalise cultivation areas since it puts the National Park and its future conservation at risk. The letter was signed by 23 agri-food companies and supermarkets, including Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury's and Tesco. Juan José Carmona of the WWF, said companies "buy large quantities of strawberries and other red fruits from the region, and they consider the current Special Plan constitutes an important tool to guarantee more sustainable crops".