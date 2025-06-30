Leader of one of the world's largest trafficking gangs who smuggled drugs through Algeciras arrested in Abu Dhabi

L. V. Cádiz Monday, 30 June 2025, 12:03 Compartir

Spain's National Police have collaborated in the arrest in Abu Dhabi of the leader of one of the largest drug trafficking networks in the world. He had been missing and was wanted to stand trial at the national court alongside other members of a criminal organisation linked to the Albanian mafia, involved in drug trafficking from Ecuador, and who were arrested in operation 'Pampa’.

The arrested man is Dritan G., according to police sources, who put him at the head of the Albanian criminal organisation based in Ecuador. The gang smuggled large quantities of cocaine through the main European ports, including Algeciras (Cadiz), hidden in fruit containers. The organisation was dismantled in an operation in 2024.

Police investigations, carried out in collaboration with Europol, Interpol and the authorities of the United Arab Emirates, have led to the location of this individual, who is awaiting extradition, the National Police reported in a press release last week.

Operation Pampa

During the 'Pampa' operation, 40 people were arrested in Spain and Ecuador and 62 searches were carried out in both countries. More than 500,000 euros and 2.3 million dollars were seized in cash, as well as automatic weapons, 12 high-end vehicles and large quantities of documentation.

The investigation established that the arrested man, who had been on the run since the operation began, personally coordinated contacts with the cocaine suppliers, those responsible for transporting, storing and distributing the drugs in Europe.

The investigations, in which customs surveillance also participated, led to the intervention of six legal entities and the detection of laundered assets worth 36 million euros, thus dismantling the economic structure of the organisation.

The investigators found that the fugitive had a contract with Colombian suppliers to receive 4,000 kilos of cocaine per month, which would be destined for the European market, "confirming the magnitude of the organisation commanded by the Albanian-born drug dealer", according to the police.