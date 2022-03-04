The Junta’s Health minister self-isolates after testing positive for Covid Jesús Aguirre was forced to leave a meeting when he showed coronavirus symptoms and an antigen test was carried out, which gave a positive result

Two years after the Covid-19 pandemic was unleashed, the Junta’s Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, has been infected with the virus. The politician has tested positive in an antigen test that was carried out after he displayed coronavirus symptoms while appearing at a parliamentary commission meeting.

Aguirre began his commission appearance at 10.30am on Thursday, 3 March, and he kept his mask on despite the fact that the participants can choose to remove it while they speak. He began to have a headache and felt the need to sneeze repeatedly. After almost an hour of his attendance, Aguirre asked the president of the commission, Mar Sánchez, for a recess, and he left to perform an antigen test, which was positive. The members of his team who accompanied him also took the test, although with negative results. Therefore, Aguirre decided to terminate his appearance, although the commission continued its debate.

The 66-year-old Junta's health minister has the complete coronavirus vaccination schedule, including the booster dose, and it is the first time he has been infected since the start of the pandemic. After leaving parliamentary session he went to his home in Córdoba, where he will self-isolate.