Junta working hard to secure direct flights with five priority long-haul destinations
Junta working hard to secure direct flights with five priority long-haul destinations

Andalusian tourism officials revealed a new strategy to improve air connectivity between now and 2025

Pilar Martínez

Madrid

Thursday, 25 January 2024, 15:23

The Junta is working to secure direct flights between Andalusian airports and Miami, Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Dubai and Shanghai.

The priority destinations were unveiled during the first day of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) in Madrid, where Andalusian tourism officials revealed a new strategy to improve air connectivity between now and 2025.

"We want to increase the global offer of Andalusian airports by 8% in 2025, with an increase of 12% in seats on domestic flights, 5% in Europe, 35% in North America, 23% in North Africa and 85% in connections with the Middle East and the Persian Gulf," said the regional minister for tourism Arturo Bernal.

With this new plan, which has the support and work of the eight provinces and tourism officials, the aim is to "reconnect Andalucía with the world, by consolidating our nearby markets and opening up to more distant emerging markets with potential, such as the Middle East, Asia and America, headed by the United States and Latin America," Bernal said.

The strategy identifies 35 non-European destinations worldwide for which it will try to secure direct flights, or flights with a stopover of less than three hours. Among them are existing routes they will seek to expand and have them operate from more Andalusian airports, such as New York, Montreal, connections with Morocco, Tel-Aviv, Riyadh and Kuwait.

Routes to Chicago, Boston, Toronto and Los Angeles in North America; Sao Paulo, Santiago de Chile, Bogota and Lima in Latin America; and Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing and Hong Kong in Asia, are also on the cards.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the aim is to increase connections with major hubs such as London, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Istanbul, as well as trying to boost routes with Scandinavian countries and Eastern Europe.

