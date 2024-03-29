Junta unveils plans to protect and restore Andalucía's holy heritage

Héctor Barbotta Seville Friday, 29 March 2024, 08:03 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Junta de Andalucía regional government is to implement a plan for the protection and conservation of the historical and artistic heritage of religious art, which will involve an investment of eight million euros over three years. Most of this budget, around 5.6 million euros, will be earmarked for conservation and restoration work in convents and monasteries that have been declared as assets of cultural interest.

Following a cabinet meeting of the Junta's executive last Monday, the minister for culture Arturo Bernal presented the whole programme, which also includes initiatives relating to research, cataloguing, promotion and making this heritage more available to the public.

Bernal stressed that around 80% of Andalucía's historical and artistic heritage is related to religious art, yet for decades no action was taken by the regional administration to target conservation and protection. "For too long they have had to go it alone," said the minister, referring to the bishoprics, brotherhoods and fraternities, associations, foundations, religious orders and institutions and private entities, all potential recipients of this aid.

Abilities

"We are now going to bring our capabilities to this area and we are going to support these groups," said Bernal who explained that, in terms of restoration, the subsidies granted under this plan will involve co-financing by the institutions and other bodies who benefit. Other proposals, such as promotion, research or cataloguing of assets, will be fully financed by the Junta. Other beneficiaries can include restorers, craftsmen and researchers, as well as public and private research centres.

Turning to specifics, the programme has been approved for three years (2024-2026) and consists of five lines of action. The first is research and spreading the word with the aim of identifying, learning more about, and disseminating the religious aspects of Andalucía's cultural heritage, including the region's heritage held in religious documents.

The second is cataloguing with the aim of listing assets and activities of interest. The third, which will account for most of the investment, is the conservation and restoration of both fixed and mobile assets that form part of the region's religious, cultural heritage. The Junta intends to protect these assets by means of calls for subsidies that involve direct action to preserve.

The programme also includes more promotion of the region's religious heritage and sacred art (the fourth line of action). The fifth and final action is to make this heritage more available to wider society.