Andalucía's fishing sector and Junta reject latest EU quotas

The Junta de Andalucía and the region's fishing sector have expressed their rejection of the agreement reached by the ministers of the Council of the European Union due to the damage and cuts it will mean for the fishing fleet in Andalucía, especially for the trawling sector working in the Mediterranean.

Regional minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Ramón Fernández-Pacheco said, "From Andalucía we strongly value the effort made by the [national] ministry to reach a good agreement within the European Commission on the subject of our fisheries, but we cannot consider the final agreement reached to be a positive, especially where it applies to trawling in the Mediterranean."

The regional minister pointed out that this agreement "represents an outright fresh turn of the screw for a sector that has been ignored for the efforts it has made over the last few years in terms of sustainability".

Fernández-Pacheco said, "The cuts are particularly high for the fleet fishing in the Mediterranean, with a 66% reduction in fishing days as well as the 10% reduction in red shrimp fishing being very bad news."

For the Junta minister all the measures included in the agreement to prevent a "drastic" cut in days involve "new investments in a very short period of time for which many of the fishing fleet will not be prepared". In his opinion, "It is time for the ministry to take a step forward and activate all possible mechanisms to try to compensate 100% of these investments and to do so quickly."

For its part, the Andalusian fishing sector argued that the agreement is unacceptable as it means more cuts to its activity, according to Faape (the fishing federation for Andalucía), which also views the compensatory measures as insufficient.

The Andalusian association of women in the fishing sector also considers it "bad and a failure" for a sector that has been suffering cuts in recent years and which has led it to an "extreme situation".