Surviving passengers of Cordoba train crash recount incident: 'We were thrown around and suitcases fell on top of us. I was given a second chance'

Álvaro Soto Madrid Monday, 19 January 2026, 12:23

The images that passengers on the trains that derailed in the town of Adamuz in Cordoba province on Sunday evening have posted on social media show the scale of the incident: passengers in a state of shock checking if they can move and find their belongings inside the affected carriages; ambulances transporting the injured; the damage to the trains.

Montse Ruiz, one of the passengers on the Alvia train travelling from Madrid to Huelva, specifically in carriage 4, described the critical moment of the incident: "The train was travelling normally, until it suddenly started to brake. The train stopped and everything went out. I was sitting in the last carriage and I was thrown around. There were people screaming, suitcases fell on top of us and the supervisor was behind me, covered in blood. I was given a second chance."

Another passenger, Carmen, posted a thread with her testimony and photos on her X account (@eleanorinthesky). "We were on the Iryo from Cordoba to Madrid. About ten minutes after depature, the train started to shake a lot and it derailed from carriage 6 to the back. The lights went out. We were in carriage 5, where, luckily, it seems that everyone was fine. Passengers from carriage six backwards have been moved to the front carriages, which are not damaged. They're going to let us out in an orderly way. From the window we can see a small station, we think it's Adamuz."