Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
At least ten dead and dozens injured after high-speed train from Malaga derails in Cordoba and collides with an oncoming train
Salvador Jiménez
Accident

At least ten dead and dozens injured after high-speed train from Malaga derails in Cordoba and collides with an oncoming train

The accident occurred at Adamuz station and rail travel between Andalucía and Madrid has been suspended

Paco Griñán / Isabel Méndez

Paco Griñán / Isabel Méndez

Málaga

Sunday, 18 January 2026, 21:56

A high-speed train travelling between Malaga and Madrid has derailed this Sunday evening in the station of Adamuz in Cordoba province, killing at least ten people. At least 25 have been seriously injured in what is one of the most serious accidents affecting high-speed rail services in Spain.

The accident happened at around 7.45pm when the train entered Adamuz station, where the back carriage derailed and overturned on the adjacent track, colliding with the train travelling in the opposite direction, from Madrid to Huelva, which also derailed.

SUR has confirmed that two of the fatalities were travelling on the train from Malaga to Madrid and three were on the Alvia train heading for Huelva.

Spain's transport minister Óscar Puente did not confirm the number of dead but described the accident as "serious", saying the "impact has been terrible" between the two trains travelling in opposite directions.

According to witnesses, the train appeared to be shaking and vibrating just prior to the collision.

The last two carriages of the Iryo train, which left Malaga at 6.40pm, were most affected, particularly the one at the end of the train, which overturned on the track. The train was carrying around 300 pasengers.

Emergency services were at the scene with five mobile ICUs, a logistical support vehicle and four emergency critical care units (ECU). The accident has led to the suspension of all train communications between Andalucía and Madrid. Transport minister Óscar Puente has travelled to the scene. The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has said on social media that the regional government is "very concerned by the serious rail accident in Cordoba province and keeping up to date with the news of people affected".

A field hospital has been set up at the scene, in Adamuz station.

An emergency telephone line has been set up for relatives of victims - 900101020.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Government orders removal of personal items from Gibraltar beaches
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town issues warning as large amount of waste and furniture is dumped on busy square
  3. 3 Uber Eats gives in and will subcontract riders
  4. 4 Eastern Costa del Sol town introduces DNA checks to catch owners who fail to pick up dog poo
  5. 5 Another weather change: cold and rain return to Malaga province
  6. 6 New flights from Malaga to Santander and Montpellier
  7. 7 Tense in Malaga as three houses struck by bullets in one night
  8. 8 UPDATE: Lorry breakdown on A-7 motorway triggers traffic jams between Torremolinos and Benalmádena
  9. 9 Organisers announce Malaga as Ironman 70.3 race host for the first time
  10. 10 Javier Recio, new editor-in-chief of SUR in English

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish At least ten dead and dozens injured after high-speed train from Malaga derails in Cordoba and collides with an oncoming train