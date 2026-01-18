At least ten dead and dozens injured after high-speed train from Malaga derails in Cordoba and collides with an oncoming train

A high-speed train travelling between Malaga and Madrid has derailed this Sunday evening in the station of Adamuz in Cordoba province, killing at least ten people. At least 25 have been seriously injured in what is one of the most serious accidents affecting high-speed rail services in Spain.

The accident happened at around 7.45pm when the train entered Adamuz station, where the back carriage derailed and overturned on the adjacent track, colliding with the train travelling in the opposite direction, from Madrid to Huelva, which also derailed.

SUR has confirmed that two of the fatalities were travelling on the train from Malaga to Madrid and three were on the Alvia train heading for Huelva.

Spain's transport minister Óscar Puente did not confirm the number of dead but described the accident as "serious", saying the "impact has been terrible" between the two trains travelling in opposite directions.

According to witnesses, the train appeared to be shaking and vibrating just prior to the collision.

The last two carriages of the Iryo train, which left Malaga at 6.40pm, were most affected, particularly the one at the end of the train, which overturned on the track. The train was carrying around 300 pasengers.

Emergency services were at the scene with five mobile ICUs, a logistical support vehicle and four emergency critical care units (ECU). The accident has led to the suspension of all train communications between Andalucía and Madrid. Transport minister Óscar Puente has travelled to the scene. The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has said on social media that the regional government is "very concerned by the serious rail accident in Cordoba province and keeping up to date with the news of people affected".

A field hospital has been set up at the scene, in Adamuz station.

An emergency telephone line has been set up for relatives of victims - 900101020.