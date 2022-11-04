Andalucía welcomed 1.1 million international tourists in September who spent a total of more than 1 billion euros The United Kingdom was the main source market for the region, accounting for 25.9 per cent of the visitors, followed by France, with 10.5 per cent

According to data published this week by Spain's National Statistics Institute, the Andalucía region was visited by 1.11 million international tourists in September, some 62.2 per cent more than in the same period last year. The data also showed these tourists spent a total of 1.234 billion euros – 71.2 per cent more than in the previous twelve months.

So far this year, Andalucía has received 7.8 million international tourists, a massive increase of 199.3 per cent. In September, the United Kingdom was the main source country for the region, with 25.9 per cent of tourists, followed by France, with 10.5 per cent.

Spending by international tourists arriving in Andalucía in September averaged 1,107 euros per person, up 5.6 per cent. The average daily expenditure was 154 euros, up 31.2 per cent.

Across the country, Spain was visited by 7.8 million international tourists last September, 66.3 per cent more than in the same month of 2021. And, figures show, that in the first nine months of 2022 the number of tourists visiting Spain increased by a huge 183.5 per cent to almost reach 60 million visitors.

These tourists spent 9.243 billion euros, an increase of 83 per cent compared to the same month in 2021, when it was 5.051 billion euros.