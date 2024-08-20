Junta's specialist wildfire brigade issues stern reminder about fireworks in Andalucía

The use of fireworks can pose serious risks to the natural environment and life (file image).

Summer is a time of many parties and celebrations throughout Andalucía, with many of them involving fireworks, however fire authorities are strongly urging people against them.

Plan Infoca launched the important message to the population in a bid to avoid forest fires: "fireworks and rockets are totally prohibited in forest areas and their surroundings".

Banning the use of fireworks in forested areas

"Let's not make a night out go on too long". This is the slogan of Plan Infoca to raise awareness among the Andalusian population of the dangers involved in the use of pyrotechnics in forest areas. The ban extends to the 400-metre strip around any wooded area.

En Andalucía se celebran estos días infinidad de fiestas 💃. Los fuegos artificiales y cohetes 🎆 forman parte de esas celebraciones.



🗣 Recuerda que en espacios forestales y de influencia forestal (franja de 400 metros) el fuego está PROHIBIDO 🚫.



‼️ NEGLIGENCIAS CERO #IIFF pic.twitter.com/bGACmSaY4e — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) August 17, 2024

The aim is to protect Andalucía's valuable natural environments, especially now, in summer, when high temperatures increase the risk of forest fires. Plan Infoca's message is clear: zero negligence. Although fireworks and rockets are traditional in many festivals, they still represent a serious risk to the natural environment.

The importance of prevention: civic responsibility

With this social media campaign, Plan Infoca is calling for citizen responsibility, especially in August, a peak time for celebrations and patron saint festivities.

The specialist wildfire brigade pointed out the prevention of forest fires is a shared responsibility, reminding people in Andalucía that the use of fireworks is always subject to the authorisation of the corresponding local council, although they still cannot be used in forest areas.

Alternatives to fireworks

In recent years, LED and drone light shows have become the main alternative to the use of fireworks. This option makes it possible to enhance the celebration of different festivities in a creative, eye-catching and environmentally responsible way.

It was also pointed out that forest fires have a lasting impact on the environment. Fire completely destroys ecosystems, affects the biodiversity of the territory and also contributes to increasing the effects of climate change. For this reason, Infoca insists: prevention is the best tool against forest fires.