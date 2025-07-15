Heat returns to southern Spain with four provinces under amber warnings for maximum temperatures of up to 42C

Almudena Nogués Malaga Tuesday, 15 July 2025, 09:23 Compartir

The truce is over. The extreme - and suffocating - heat is back in Spain's Andalucía region. As an appetiser, three provinces were under a yellow warning for temperatures of 39C on Monday. The warning affected Cordoba, Granada and Jaén, victims of the start of this new torrid episode that will last - and here comes the bad news - until the weekend, according to the forecast of the state meteorological agency (Aemet).

"The least extreme temperatures of the last week in Andalucía will continue to rise over the next few days, to over 40C between Tuesday and Thursday in inland areas, although the thermometer will mark a significant drop from Friday in much of the region of up to seven degrees," detailed the agency. Malaga will be spared from this scenario for the time being, as explained by the regional delegate of Aemet, Juan de Dios del Pino, who warned, however, that the entry of a warm 'terral' wind on Friday will have an impact on a rise in temperatures that could also be felt in part of the coast of Granada province.

The weather expert has specified that the skies will remain clear during the week, with no precipitation forecast in the region. "This absence of cloudiness together with the lack of wind will cause an increase in temperatures, to which must be added the impact of subsidence (downward vertical movements of the atmosphere that cause the air to concentrate and warm), characteristic of the Atlantic anticyclone and a ridge present in the upper troposphere," added Del Pino.

This Tuesday Aemet has activated weather warnings six provinces of the Andalucía region. Only Almeria and Malaga will be spared

This Tuesday, Aemet Aemet has activated yellow and amber weather warnings in six provinces of the Andalucía region. Only Almeria and Malaga are spared. The warning will be at an amber level in Cordoba, Jaen and Seville, where the maximum temperature forecast could exceed 40C. And on Wednesday more heat: Granada province will join the amber warning level with the mercury soaring to 41C degrees between 1pm and 9pm. in Jaén province 42 degrees are expected. For Thursday the agency has not yet activated any warnings.

Zoom Weather alerts for southern Spain this Tuesday 15 July 2025. Aemet

From Friday onwards, the entry of cooler westerly air from the Atlantic will cause the mercury to drop by up to 7C in parts of the region such as the Guadalquivir Valley and the Cuenca del Genil, with maximum temperatures on Saturday of around 35C.

Juan de Dios del Pino has clarified that this episode of high temperatures is not likely to be considered a heat wave, as it would have to affect 10% of the national territory, excluding the Canary Islands.

The wind will be light during the first few days of the week in Andalucía, although by the end of the week it is expected to blow moderately on the coast of Huelva and Cadiz. It will also be moderate to strong on the coast of Malaga province.