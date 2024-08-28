Spanish government approves 70-million-euro aid package for Doñana National Park towns and villages

José Luis Piedra Seville Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 18:12 | Updated 18:37h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Spanish government has approved the granting of 70 million euros in aid to 14 municipalities in the Doñana National Park area in the south of the country.

It follows the agreement reached between Madrid and the Junta de Andalucía to find a solution to the water conflict in the face of claims of farmers in the region. The cabinet finally gave the green light to grant the 70 million euros of aid to the 14 municipalities of the Doñana area to improve their sustainability and economy, an amount that will be granted in two annual instalments. A total of 35 million euros will be paid this year and another 35 million in 2025 for initiatives to be carried out over a period of five years.

Farmers in the area were demanding more water for their crops, which led the Junta to put forward a controversial proposal to legalise more use of water at the wetlands for irrigation.

The distribution of these funds among the municipalities, which had also been the subject of controversy, will be carried out according to the surface area of Doñana and the number of inhabitants of each locality. The municipality that will receive the most money will be Almonte, with eight million, followed by Aznalcázar and La Puebla del Río (Seville province), Hinojos (Huelva) and Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Cadiz), which will receive 5.9 million each, while Moguer (Huelva) will receive 5.6 million.

A total of 4.1 million will go to the remaining municipalities in the Doñana area, namely Bollullos Par del Condado, Bonares, Lucena del Puerto, Palos de la Frontera and Rociana del Condado, in Huelva, and the Seville towns of Isla Mayor, Pilas and Villamanrique de la Condesa.

Each of the municipalities will now sign an agreement outlining the specific actions for sustainability that will come with this investment and which will be aimed at promoting the economy, water purification, energy efficiency, sustainable mobility and protecting the Doñana environment. Spain's minister for ecological transition Teresa Ribera said: "the commitment is to show that the restoration of nature is not only always worthwhile, but requires an appropriate combination of policies".

The Andalusian minister of sustainability Catalina García visited Doñana on Tuesday 27 August, where she showed the Junta's "firm commitment" to "this natural jewel that belongs to Andalucía and Spain, but whose value transcends our borders".

"We are going to work hand in hand with the Spanish government and all the administrations to ensure that all the commitments made are fulfilled, since this pact is a guarantee for farmers and for the safeguarding of Doñana," she added.