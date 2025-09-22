From sun and sand to diversification and a focus on quality

SUR in English Málaga Monday, 22 September 2025, 13:43 Share

In its breadth and variety, in the beauty and uniqueness of each of its corners, Andalucía is a privileged destination for tourism. A land full of multiple charms, able to appeal both to the restless and experienced traveller and to the casual tourist who is simply looking for a few days of relaxation by the sea. Its tourism evolution over the past 40 years represents a journey towards maturity, excellence and sophistication. A path of success for an industry that has managed to evolve and make Andalucía a world-renowned destination, multifaceted, that knows how to combine the value of its historical and artistic heritage with the excellence of its cuisine and the variety of its natural surroundings, with the growing quality of its infrastructure and tourist facilities.

Until the 1980s, tourism in Andalucía was mainly limited to the Costa del Sol, driven by the international success of the so-called 'sun and sea pairing'. The rise of the Malaga coast as a tourist destination went hand in hand with the evolution of the tourism industry worldwide: from an essentially elitist activity to a more democratic one supported by the development and improvement of transport infrastructure, with Malaga Airport and the gradual upgrading of the Andalusian road network playing a key role. This phenomenon made travel more accessible, along with falling airfares and rising household incomes, which strengthened the middle class and gave rise to the 'mass tourism' phenomenon.

Zoom Larios Street in 1980.

A model based more on quantity than quality

As its name suggests, mass tourism was focused more on quantity than quality, driving urban development in the area to accommodate the large number of international visitors (with the United Kingdom playing a leading role) who filled beaches and hotel rooms during the summer season.

Despite its success, early Andalusian tourism was a very limited model in geographical terms, and it didn’t make the most of the wealth and variety of attractions that the region could offer visitors.

The professionalisation of the tourism sector made it possible to rethink this model, creating a drive to move towards excellence as a destination and drawing on charms beyond the ‘sun and sea’ to showcase the enormous potential offered by the different Andalusian provinces and territories.

In this way, Andalucía began to position itself firmly, especially from the start of the 21st century, in more specialised sectors such as food tourism, cultural tourism, sports tourism or luxury tourism. The region has begun to place major attractions at the forefront of its offer, such as the excellence of its food scene, which combines traditional gastronomy with the innovative flair of numerous Andalusian Michelin-starred chefs. Or the unique value of its historic landmarks: from the Alhambra in Granada to the Cathedral of Malaga, the Mezquita in Cordoba, the Giralda in Seville or the many archaeological sites scattered across the Andalusian territory. This commitment also extends to natural landmarks, enhancing the appeal of areas such as Doñana (Huelva), Cabo de Gata (Almeria) or Sierra Nevada (Granada).

This focus on highlighting the historical, artistic and natural legacy has also led to a greater diversity in the profiles of tourists visiting Andalucía. Alongside those who still choose to enjoy the ‘sun and sea’ pairing, recent years have brought visitors with a more cultivated profile and higher purchasing power, who are drawn to the region by its culture, natural surroundings or the excellence of its services.

Thanks to this specialisation and diversification, Andalucía has managed to hang the ‘Open’ sign all year round, achieving the long-awaited break from seasonality and placing the region as a world-class destination that pays attention to sensitive aspects such as sustainability, attracting a higher-spending type of tourist and valuing tradition as a distinctive feature.

With the collaboration of the Ministry of Tourism and Global Andalucía of the Regional Government of Andalucía.