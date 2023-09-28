Fourteen-year-old detained after two teachers and several pupils stabbed at a school in Cadiz

Sections
Thursday, 28 September 2023, 10:32
A 14-year-old body has allegedly stabbed two teachers and several pupils with a knife at a school in Cadiz province in the Andalucía region of southern Spain. The minor has been arrested following the alleged incident at the Elena García Armada secondary school (IES) in Jerez de la Frontera at around 8.25am this Thursday morning (28 September).
National Police and emergency services rushed to the school, which has been evacuated.
No further details have yet been released about the motive for the alleged attack or the condition of those injured.
