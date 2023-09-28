Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Elena García Armada school has been evacuated following the incident (file image).
Fourteen-year-old detained after two teachers and several pupils stabbed at a school in Cadiz
Fourteen-year-old detained after two teachers and several pupils stabbed at a school in Cadiz

The school in Jerez de la Frontera has been evacuated and the teenager has been arrested by National Police officers

SUR

Jerez de la Frontera

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 10:32

A 14-year-old body has allegedly stabbed two teachers and several pupils with a knife at a school in Cadiz province in the Andalucía region of southern Spain. The minor has been arrested following the alleged incident at the Elena García Armada secondary school (IES) in Jerez de la Frontera at around 8.25am this Thursday morning (28 September).

National Police and emergency services rushed to the school, which has been evacuated.

No further details have yet been released about the motive for the alleged attack or the condition of those injured.

