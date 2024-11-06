Explore Malaga province's most photographed streets

Jennie Rhodes Malaga Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 17:39

One of the many attractions of Andalucía is its historic, whitewashed towns and villages, many of which date back to the region's Islamic period of Al-Andalus.

The narrow, labyrinthine streets that wind up and down these hilltop villages are paradoxically filled with secrets of the past yet bursting with modern life. Many are home to foreign residents who have fallen in love with these rural gems, living side by side with their Spanish neighbours who pass on legends and traditions dating back many generations.

One of the most photographed streets is Calle Nerja in Torrox Pueblo. Located in the heart of the Axarquía town, it is by far the most decorated street not only there, but quite possibly in the whole province of Malaga.

Miniature lighthouses, a mini windmill, colourful flowerpots and even a small fountain adorn this small street which measures just 15 metres in length.

Local resident Nieves Cortés is the mastermind behind this quaint street and her hard work and dedication has even won her recognition from Torrox town hall on a number of occasions.

Zoom

Flowerpots

In nearby Frigiliana, which is regularly voted one of the prettiest towns in Spain, Calle Real stretches up through the historic centre, guiding visitors past traditional shops selling local products, including the sugar cane honey produced in the town's mill, the only surviving one of its kind in Europe.

Uniform blue doors and windowsills combine with brightly coloured flowerpots to create a truly Andalusian 'pueblo'.

To the west of Malaga province, Benalmádena Pueblo has been a firm favourite for decades among British holidaymakers. Despite its popularity, the village has retained its traditional Andalusian feel.

At 280 metres above sea level, the centre is a maze of narrow, whitewashed cobbled streets, adorned with displays of colourful flowers spilling out of plant pots attached to the façades of buildings.

At every turn there is an opportunity to photograph an old door or windowsill with flowers, plants and even the occasional cat or dog posing for a snapshot.

Plaza de España is the central point of the old village and it is also the home of the 'Niña de Benalmádena' (the little girl of Benalmádena), the sculpture of a little girl holding out a large seashell was sculptured by the Malaga artist Jaime Pimentel in 1967.

Zoom

Mijas Pueblo, another popular destination among visitors to the Costa del Sol, has long been famous for its donkey taxis, but it is another example of how southern Spain has preserved its Islamic past.

Calle San Sebastián is arguably one of Malaga province's most photographed streets. At the top of the steep steps that lead down this narrow street, the Mediterranean Sea can be seen and the views are particularly atmospheric at dusk when the lamps on the whitewashed houses light up the path.

Again, the traditional flowerpots adorn the façades of the houses that line the street, which guide visitors to the beautiful seventeenth century San Sebastián Church on nearby Plaza de la Libertad.

A street for Christmas

If you visit the Costa del Sol in December, be sure to take a peak at Calle Córdoba in Marbella, where since 2019 the small street, which connects Calle Huerta de los Cristales with Calle Peñuelas has been decorated by its residents who use recycled materials to make their festive creations.

It all started when Daniel Lima decorated the outside of his house. The following year, in 2020, the rest of the residents decided to join in, in an effort to bring some cheer to what was otherwise going to be a fairly dismal Christmas during the pandemic.

Ever since then these festive friends have been decorating the street with lollipops made from rubber, cakes made from recycled tins, candy canes made from swimming floats, wrapped presents, snowmen made of rope and even two Nutcracker soldiers made of flowerpots, painted and dressed, who guard. The lights go on on 2 December and traditional Christmas carols play in the background.

Marbella and Estepona are perhaps better-known for their offer of high-end, luxury escapes and lifestyles, but they too are traditional Andalusian whitewashed towns, with historic centres that are steeped in history and narrow, winding cobbled streets.

Marbella's picturesque Plaza de los Naranjos or Estepona's Pasaje María Cintrano and Plaza Antonio Gala evoke images of a bygone Andalucía and offer peace and tranquility away from the busier coastal areas of the two towns.

Back on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, the iconic Balcón de Europa in the popular resort of Nerja is still a favourite spot for photographers and couples getting married, with its breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and backdrop of the Almijara, Alhama and Tejida mountain range which straddles Malaga and Granada provinces.

Zoom

But explore any of the coastal or mountain villages of Malaga province and you will find streets that are lovingly looked after by local residents. Take for example the crocheted awnings made by local residents that provide shade in the small village of Almáchar in the Axarquía during the hot summer months, to the Christmas decorations made with recycled materials of Calle Córdoba in Marbella, or the streets of Canillas de Aceituno.

Window boxes, patios and flowerpots bursting with colourful flowers adorn the streets of so many of the province's pretty towns and villages, so whether you choose the coast or mountains, the Axarquía, Serranía de Ronda, Antequera or the traditional Costa del Sol towns of Marbella, Mijas or Benalmádena, wherever you turn there is always a breathtakingly pretty view waiting to be discovered and photographed.