Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Electric scooters to be banned from public transport in Andalucía from 1 January
Public transport

Electric scooters to be banned from public transport in Andalucía from 1 January

The measure, already implemented in other parts of Spain and Europe, aims to reduce the safety risks these personal mobility vehicles can present, such as battery fires

Europa Press

Malaga

Sunday, 31 December 2023, 07:40

Compartir

Electric scooters will be banned on public transport throughout the Andalucía region from 1 January 2024.

The personal mobility vehicles will no longer be allowed on services such as the metro networks, buses and ferry services under a new restriction similar to that already implemented in other parts of Spain and Europe.

The ban is temporary and will be maintained until the deemed safety risks diminish over time.

The Junta made the move to prioritise passenger safety after incidents of the batteries of electric scooters﻿ catching fire on public transport in recent months.

Related news

The decision following a recommendation from Spain's Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) regarding the safety certification of personal mobility vehicles. The DGT said from 21 January 2024 only certified electric scooters will be sold to guarantee the safety of riders. However, these safety rules will not apply to electric scooters in service before that date, which will have a moratorium to continue circulating without any regulation until 2027

Related news

Since 12 December, Renfe has banned electric scooters from all its passenger trains, a decision that has also been extended to the Cadiz Bay tramway (Trambahía), which belongs to the Junta, but operates in collaboration with Renfe.

Madrid, the city of Barcelona and Mallorca have also applied similar measures to all public transport, while Valencia has applied it to its rail services. In other countries, some rail operators in the UK and Ireland, and the London and Hamburg underground have also banned electric scooters from their trains.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Television documentary to explore Andalucía's Neanderthals
  2. 2 Electric scooters to be banned from public transport in Andalucía from 1 January
  3. 3 Javier Medina to stay on as coach until 2025 amid major changes at Antequera
  4. 4 SUR journalist makes history by scooping the first Andalusian media award for infographics

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad