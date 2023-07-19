New rules for electric scooters to come into effect from next year in Spain

From January 2024, all the electric scooter models and other personal mobility vehicles (PMVs) must be approved in accordance with the regulations published by the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT)

As of January 2024, all the existing electric scooter models and other personal mobility vehicles (PMVs) in Spain must be approved in accordance with the latest regulations published by the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) to circulate legally on the roads.

All the PMVs that are marketed as of January 22, 2024 must be certified brands and models and will appear on the traffic authority’s website, www.dgt.es/vmp. The standard will grant a moratorium to skateboards and other non-certified PMVs, which may continue to circulate until January 2027. Thereafter, only personal mobility vehicles that comply with the provisions of this manual may circulate.

The regulations stipulate that the maximum speed should be between six and 25 km/h, the power, for vehicles without self-balancing of ≤ 1,000 W and for vehicles with self-balancing of ≤ 2,500 W; a weight of < 50kg and a maximum length of two metres.

Likewise, all vehicles must have two independent brakes. Personal mobility vehicles with less than three wheels must have a stabilisation system to be used while parked. PMVs are also not allowed to use a smooth tyres. Finally, personal mobility vehicles must be equipped with lights, including a brake light.