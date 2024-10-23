Drought crisis in south of Spain is more serious than a year ago but people are less worried The situation is particularly alarming in the Mediterranean basin area, especially in the provinces of Malaga and Almeria, where reservoirs are at 15% and 7% of their capacity respectively

Héctor Barbotta Seville Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 16:04 | Updated 16:09h.

The drought crisis in the south of Spain is worse now than it was a year ago, however residents throughout the region are losing interest in the issue, according to latest data.

The most recent quarterly barometer published by the Andalusian studies centre (CENTRA) shows that the issue of the region's lack of water has dropped to ninth place among the problems people in Andalucía consider to be the most serious. This is the lowest position since the drought started.

Before the rains at Easter, drought was one of the main causes of concern for people in Andalucía, however, six months later the problem has fallen sharply among the issues of greatest concern. But the drought situation in Andalucía remains critical, particularly in the Mediterranean basin - the area affecting the provinces of Malaga, Almeria and the south of Granada - it is noticeably worse.

The Junta's minister of agriculture Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, said on Tuesday the situation continues to be alarming throughout Andalucía, and especially in the Mediterranean basin, and that he is concerned at the possibility that, as it is no longer considered one of the region's main problems by residents, people will start to be complacent with water saving measures and the responsible use of the precious resource.

The Junta made reference to the drop in concern among local residents during a meeting on Tuesday 22 October to discuss the latest levels of the region's reservoirs which are at 30.3% of their capacity. This is an increase of 1.4% compared to the previous week and overall, they are better than a year ago, although the situation is worse when compared to the average of the last decade.

Malaga and Almeria provinces

The situation is alarming in the Mediterranean basin area, especially in the provinces of Malaga and Almeria, where reservoirs are at 15% and 7% of their capacity respectively.

Fernández-Pacheco said that although there is less water in the Mediterranean basin than a year ago, the situation is better than it was then because there are now infrastructures that were not there before, such as the interconnection of the entire basin from the Campo de Gibraltar to the Axarquía, the upgrade at the desalination plant in Marbella, which from next Easter will triple its capacity, and the improvement of the tertiary systems in the Axarquía.

However, although for the moment there are no plans to bring water by boat to the most-affected areas, as was planned for last summer before the Easter rains eased the situation, Fernández-Pacheco said any scenario is possible.

Current reservoir levels

Andalucía's reservoirs currently store 3,627 cubic hectometres of water, which is 30.3% of its total storage capacity. Compared to the previous week, there has been an increase of 168 cubic hectometres (+1.4%); and compared to the same date in 2023, there is an increase of 1,280 cubic hectometres. However, the Andalusian basins have 1,319 cubic hectometres less compared to the average of the last ten years.

Looking at the different river basin districts, the Guadalquivir holds 2,594 cubic hectometres (32.3%) after experiencing a rise of 155 cubic hectometres (+1.9%) in the last week. Compared with 2023, the increase is 1,123 cubic hectometres and, compared with the average of the last decade, there are currently 577 cubic hectometres less. In the case of the Andalusian Mediterranean basins, the volume stored amounts to 257 cubic hectometres (22.3%), losing 1 cubic hectometre (-0.09%) in one week. These water resources represent a reduction of 3 cubic hectometres compared to the same week last year; and a decrease of 228 cubic hectometres compared to the data of the last ten years.