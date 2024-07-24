Property developers optimistic about Andalucía's Housing Law while demanding faster urbanisation of land

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 18:02 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Developers and builders have welcomed in principle and with "optimism" the draft bill of the new Andalusian Housing Law that has been approved this Tuesday by the governing council of Andalucía's regional Junta government. This is what Ignacio Peinado, president of Fadeco Promotores, which represents the real estate business sector at regional level, told SUR. "We believe that it is going to be the right thing to do and we are optimistic about this law, which seems to be moving in the right direction, because it does not go against increasing the housing supply, which is what is needed." Still, he did point out that they still do not know the exact terms of the new regulatory framework proposed by the Junta.

However, Peinado has positively valued the fact that they want to implement a shock plan to bring forward some measures that are considered urgent and that are focused on the promotion of VPO (Officially Protected Housing) development, and he is confident that they can anticipate the approval of the law due to its urgency. This plan will allow for a 20% increase in the number of dwellings and a 10% increase in preparing the ground for residential projects on urban land that are to be used for VPOs (e.g. housing for low-income families or first-time buyers), and which will be eligible for greater public funding in areas that are declared a priority.

"All of this seems positive to us, but we have to see it in detail to check if it is really going to generate a boost," said the president of Fadeco Promotores while still awaiting answers to questions that went unanswered in the Junta's press statement. His first question is whether residential projects that involve the creation of affordable housing could be run past the project accelerator office of the Junta as this office can fast-track projects of strategic or economic interest for the region. "I have had the opportunity today to communicate this point to the [housing] councillor, Rocío Díaz, who has told us that we will start a working group to address this and other suggestions," he said.

Secondly, Fadeco is also calling on the Junta to implement effective measures to speed up the development of land. "One of the problems Malaga has is that there is no developed land to build VPO, boosting land development is a priority in areas like ours," insisted Peinado. He argues that many residential developments do not get underway because of the "enormous time" it takes for many plots of land to be developed and urbanised. "We have to work very hard, but a path of hope and excitement is opening up for access to housing in Andalucía", he concluded.