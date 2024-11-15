Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Last year's winners and organisers. SUR
Winner of international guitar competition on Spain&#039;s Costa Tropical will receive British-made guitar
Music

Winner of international guitar competition on Spain's Costa Tropical will receive British-made guitar

The annual contest named after Andrés Segovia begins on Tuesday in La Herradura with musicians from all over the world

J. Rhodes

Friday, 15 November 2024, 13:39

The 39th Andrés Segovia Classical Guitar Competition gets under way on Tuesday 19 November in La Herradura in Granada province with 12 young guitarists from all over the world competing.

Entrants must be under the age of 35 and can be of any nationality as long as they have not won first prize in the competition previously. This year's hopefuls come from Spain, Brazil, Argentina, South Korea, Colombia, China, Germany, Chile and Japan.

The final takes place on Sunday 23 November and the winner will receive 10,000 euros and a Maestro special edition 'Andrés Segovia' concert guitar by British luthier Stephen Hill who lives in La Herradura.

