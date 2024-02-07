Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Welsh Guitar Duo. SUR
Welsh guitar duo to give concert on Granada’s Costa Tropical
Music

Welsh guitar duo to give concert on Granada’s Costa Tropical

Oliver Manning and Cai Charles are performing at La Herradura’s Civic Centre on Thursday 8 February as part of the 'Maestros de la Guitarra' series

Jennie Rhodes

La Herradura

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 15:55

Compartir

Wales Guitar Duo, formed by Oliver Manning and Cai Charles, are giving a concert at La Herradura’s civic centre (Granada province) on Thursday 8 February at 8pm as part of the 'Maestros de la Guitarra' (masters of the guitar) series, organised by La Herradura-based British luthier Stephen Hill, Institute for the Promotion of the Guitar and Almuñécar-La Herradura town hall.

The duo will be performing pieces including Cocktail list by Stephen Goss and other works by Isaac Albéniz and J. S. Bach. Welsh folk songs with arrangements by Stephen Goss will provide a nod to their home; and Circus Music by Carlo Domeniconi is also on the programme.

Wales Guitar Duo was formed in 2020 by Welsh classical guitarists Cai Charles and Oliver Manning. The pair met while studying at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Cai and Oliver have performed together extensively throughout Wales.

Oliver Manning was selected by John Williams to become a Julian Bream Trust Scholar in 2023 to support his postgraduate studies at the Royal College of Music in London.

During his undergraduate studies at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Oliver won first prize in the John Mills Guitar Competition, first prize in the Orpheus Voice and Guitar Competition, two nominations for the McGrenery Chamber Competition and won the Worshipful Livery Company of Wales award for music.

Oliver made his international concert debut in 2022 with a tour of Spain, giving the world premiere of Gerald García's duo guitar concerto, 'Spanish Ladies'.

Cai Charles enjoyed great success at the National Eisteddfod in Wales in 2023, where he won the Solo String competition and was selected as one of the top four musicians to compete for the prestigious Rhuban Glas Award. He was also invited to perform in association with 'Ty Cerdd', where he presented the Welsh premiere of Cinema Paradiso composed by Steve Goss. He also gave the UK premiere of Gerardo Tamez's 'Dos Dalias' as a soloist during the 2022 World Harp Congress at St. David's Hall, Wales.

The concert starts at 8pm. Tickets are 15 euros and can be purchased by telephone: 644 063 431.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British centenarian who lives independently in Benalmádena says the secret to long life is 'chocolate and whisky'
  2. 2 Bodies of three missing people are found after five-storey building collapse in Barcelona
  3. 3 Farmers' protests cause traffic chaos as hundreds of tractors block port in Malaga and logistics centre in Antequera
  4. 4 'Small crack' in main Costa del Sol water supply network pipe will lead to nighttime water cuts in several areas of Mijas
  5. 5 Gibraltar monkey finally captured in Spain's La Linea de la Concepción two days after crossing over the border
  6. 6 New pipeline that will bring water to drought-stricken Axarquía enters testing phase
  7. 7 Surprises in store as forty years of carnival is marked in popular Costa del Sol holiday resort
  8. 8 Farmers' protest winds down in city after huge demonstrations in Malaga, Antequera and Ronda
  9. 9 Axarquía village votes to keep fireworks
  10. 10 Malaga Airport train station's broken escalator finally being fixed after spare part arrives from Korea

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad