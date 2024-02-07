Welsh guitar duo to give concert on Granada’s Costa Tropical

Jennie Rhodes La Herradura Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 15:55 Compartir Copiar enlace

Wales Guitar Duo, formed by Oliver Manning and Cai Charles, are giving a concert at La Herradura’s civic centre (Granada province) on Thursday 8 February at 8pm as part of the 'Maestros de la Guitarra' (masters of the guitar) series, organised by La Herradura-based British luthier Stephen Hill, Institute for the Promotion of the Guitar and Almuñécar-La Herradura town hall.

The duo will be performing pieces including Cocktail list by Stephen Goss and other works by Isaac Albéniz and J. S. Bach. Welsh folk songs with arrangements by Stephen Goss will provide a nod to their home; and Circus Music by Carlo Domeniconi is also on the programme.

Wales Guitar Duo was formed in 2020 by Welsh classical guitarists Cai Charles and Oliver Manning. The pair met while studying at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Cai and Oliver have performed together extensively throughout Wales.

Oliver Manning was selected by John Williams to become a Julian Bream Trust Scholar in 2023 to support his postgraduate studies at the Royal College of Music in London.

During his undergraduate studies at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Oliver won first prize in the John Mills Guitar Competition, first prize in the Orpheus Voice and Guitar Competition, two nominations for the McGrenery Chamber Competition and won the Worshipful Livery Company of Wales award for music.

Oliver made his international concert debut in 2022 with a tour of Spain, giving the world premiere of Gerald García's duo guitar concerto, 'Spanish Ladies'.

Cai Charles enjoyed great success at the National Eisteddfod in Wales in 2023, where he won the Solo String competition and was selected as one of the top four musicians to compete for the prestigious Rhuban Glas Award. He was also invited to perform in association with 'Ty Cerdd', where he presented the Welsh premiere of Cinema Paradiso composed by Steve Goss. He also gave the UK premiere of Gerardo Tamez's 'Dos Dalias' as a soloist during the 2022 World Harp Congress at St. David's Hall, Wales.

The concert starts at 8pm. Tickets are 15 euros and can be purchased by telephone: 644 063 431.