Two local police officers in Granada province convicted of assaulting elderly woman

Granada Friday, 31 January 2025, 18:33

A court in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical has sentenced two local police officers to a three-month fine of 30 euros per day for a minor offence of assault and abuse of authority. According to the court report dated 28 January, the two policemen must pay 1,000 euros to the victim, a 71-year-old woman, as civil liability.

The incident happened on 24 May 2024. At around 9am the 71-year-old woman got off a bus from La Herradura at the bus stop on Calle Carrera de la Concepción in Almuñécar, in front of Los Cactus bar. The bus could not park properly because there was a police patrol car parked at the bus stop which was also occupying part of a lane of traffic.

The woman commented loudly, without addressing anyone in particular that the police were "setting an example". At that moment, the officers left the bar where they had been having breakfast. The investigated officers were reprimanded by several passers-by for the traffic jam they had caused.

Both officers got into the patrol car and stopped at a pedestrian crossing where the complainant was crossing with other passers-by, including a local resident who was an eyewitness to the incident. A policeman said to the complainant in "very bad manners and in a raised tone": "You, here", gesturing with his hand for her to come closer.

The woman told him that she was not going to move and that if he wanted something, he should go to her. The officer replied with "You, who do you think you are". He asked for her identification and demanded that she get into the car. The complainant told him that she was not going to give him her ID with the tone of voice he had used and asked him to speak to her respectfully.

The officer then grabbed the woman and pulled her into the patrol car, at which point the victim grabbed hold of a traffic sign to stop him from doing so. The local police officer continued to manhandle her, causing injuries consisting of contusion to the right shoulder and bruising.

The officer allegedly finally managed to release the woman from the road sign and tried to get her into the patrol car, but the victim left one leg out to stop him from closing the door and he proceeded to kick her in the legs to get them in and then slammed the door shut with her leg still out.

The woman reported incident the officers the following day. The trial was held on 21 January 2025 with both parties in attendance. An appeal can be lodged against the ruling within five days.