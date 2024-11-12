This is when you can catch the international Andrés Segovia guitar competition in Granada province

Jennie Rhodes La Herradura Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 11:57

The composer and guitarist David del Puerto (Madrid, 1964) will preside over the 39th Certamen Internacional de Guitarra Andrés Segovia in La Herradura in Granada province, which will be held in the ‘Diego Martínez’ auditorium at the town’s civic centre from 19 to the 23 November.

Del Puerto replaces University of Granada (UGR) musicologist and professor, Francisco J. Giménez Rodríguez, who has stepped down after three years. His work as a composer includes more than 180 works in all genres including four operas, five symphonies, a ballet, numerous solo concertos and pieces for the guitar.

In 1993 he won the Gaudeamus Prize in Amsterdam with his first Concerto for oboe and chamber ensemble, and the ‘El Ojo Crítico’ Prize from Radio Nacional de España. In 2020, together with the American guitarist Jeremy Bass, Del Puerto won the Orpheus Musical Award for the album ‘David del Puerto: Guitar Sonatas, Vol. 1 by Jeremy Bass’.

Jury

For more than 20 years, del Puerto has been a regular guest professor at conservatories and universities in Europe, the United States and Latin America. Since 2021 he has been professor of composition at the International Courses Música en Compostela.

In addition to the president, David del Puerto, the jury is completed by five members, headed by the German guitarist and professor Franz Halász, who won the first prize of the International Classical Guitar Competition ‘Andrés Segovia’ in 1993. He is a professor at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Munich.

Also on the jury are Laura Verdugo del Rey, a guitarist and teacher at the Escuela Superior de Música Katarina Gurska (Madrid), director of the International Guitar Festival of Madrid, Marco Socías, professor at the Centro Superior de Música del País Vasco Musikene, in San Sebastián, Anabel Montesinos and Adriano del Sal.

Registration

The registration for contestants is due to end next week and the guitarists taking part will be announced. The aim of the Andrés Segovia international classical guitar festival is to promote the guitar and young performers, with Andrés Segovia (1893-1987), who spent his summers in La Herradura, as a reference point.

Guitarists under the age of 35 and of any nationality can participate in the competition as long as they have not won the first prize in previous André Segovia competitions.

The competition consists of two qualifying rounds and a final which the public will be able to attend. At 1pm on 19 November the public draw will be held in the civic centre to determine the order of performance of the contestants in all the rounds of the competition. The contestants will perform a repertoire of their choice, comprising works (or movements) of various styles and not exceeding 15 minutes.

Prizes

The winner of the competition will receive the Andrés Segovia prize worth 10,000 euros and a Maestro special edition ‘Andrés Segovia’ concert guitar by British luthier Stephen Hill who lives in La Herradura. The second prize is 4,000 euros and a Martínez-Lázaro ‘Double top’ special edition concert guitar made by the Granada luthiers Francisco Lázaro and Javier Martínez.

There is also a Diego Martínez prize, endowed with a travel grant of up to 1,000 euros to give a recital at the 2025 Noches del Castillo festival in La Herradura, to the guitarist best rated by the audience at the final audition.

Further prizes include the Leo Brouwer, worth 700 euros, for the best performance of the compulsory work, as well as a Fundación Hispania Música - Concerto Málaga prize, consisting of a concert in the foundation's 2024/25 season, for the best performance of a work of Spanish music, and an Asociación de Amigos de La Herradura prize, worth 300 euros, as a stimulus for the youngest guitarist who passes the first audition.