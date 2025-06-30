This is what Granada province's Costa Tropical footbridge will look like

C. L. Monday, 30 June 2025, 12:22 Compartir

The president of the Mancomunidad association of town halls on Granada province's Costa Tropical, Rafael Caballero, has reported on the progress of work on the construction of the pedestrian walkway that will link Cotobro and El Muerto beaches with Marina del Este in Almuñécar.

Caballero said he was pleased with the progress so far and said, "We continue working on the technical project to make this footbridge a reality for Almuñécar and the rest of the Costa Tropical."

This ambitious project was presented at the last Fitur travel market in Madrid and contemplates a scenic promenade between the two beaches which are known for their quiet atmosphere and crystal-clear waters. They are popular among those seeking to enjoy a more natural and less crowded environment.

Marina del Este, one of the most exclusive marinas on the Costa Tropical, is not only a meeting point for lovers of the sea and sailing, but also a space that houses first class tourist services including restaurants, water sports and access to one of the most beautiful areas for diving in Andalucía.

"All this will allow residents and visitors to enjoy a route that fuses sea, nature and landscape. This infrastructure will stand out for its integration into the environment, respecting the natural environment and offering a comfortable and safe route with spectacular views of the Mediterranean," said Caballero, noting that "the Cotobro-Marina del Este walkway will become a new attraction for those looking to enjoy the Costa Tropical on foot or by bicycle, combining sport, nature and incomparable views".

Caballero emphasised that "collaboration between the administrations, in this case the Mancomunidad, Almuñécar town hall and the Diputación de Granada [provincial authority], always translates into benefits for the citizens".

The technical project for the walkway, which forms part of Granada province's coastal path project, has been financed using European funds to the value of 30,000 euros to help carry out all the studies and technical work, including administrative authorisations necessary to move from the idea to the executable project.

To conclude, Caballero pointed out that "this project is part of the Mancomunidad's commitment to offer innovative infrastructures that improve the visitor's experience, while respecting and protecting the coastal environment".