The whistling waiter from Granada who's become a social media sensation

Alberto Flores Granada Friday, 22 November 2024, 12:04

Granada is well-known for being the best place in Spain to get a free tapa with any drink. However, having a whistling waiter serve it to you is not so common and this is what has put Mesón Casa Eloy del Zaidín on the city's Avenida de América on the map.

The family business has always been popular thanks to its good atmosphere, high quality tapas, - pinchitos (small meat or fish skewers), lamb, cod with tomato, speciality sandwiches, good wine...the list goes on. But, apart from all this, customers also go to be entertained by waiter Lucas Rodríguez.

He is the establishment's great entertainer, announcing each drink that arrives at the table by whistling well-known tunes and clinking two glass bottles together. Now his videos have had more than a million views on TikTok.

"I've been working here since I was 12 years old and I've been whistling for as long as I can remember. I started making up songs and people liked them, so as I'm very talkative and I like to make people smile, I've continued doing it," the waiter explained to SUR's sister newspaper, Ideal.

His whistling is so popular that many of his customers ask him to go on TV shows: "They want me to go on talent shows and things like that but I don't have time and I'd get tired of it," he said. What he has done, however, was create an account on TikTok to upload some of the tunes he whistles to his customers and they have had millions of shares and reactions.

"Last year I was encouraged to set up a TikTok account and I started uploading things. They've really gone viral, my wife tells me I'm becoming famous." However, he doesn't do it for the fame, but for the fun of it. "What I like is that people have a good time and if this helps to make the bar more famous then it won't hurt," he concluded.