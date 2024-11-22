Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Lucas Rodríguez, waiter at Mesón Casa Eloy. Ideal
The whistling waiter from Granada who&#039;s become a social media sensation
Viral video

The whistling waiter from Granada who's become a social media sensation

Lucas Rodríguez, who works at the city's Mesón Casa Eloy, can't remember when he started whistling while he works

Alberto Flores

Granada

Friday, 22 November 2024, 12:04

Granada is well-known for being the best place in Spain to get a free tapa with any drink. However, having a whistling waiter serve it to you is not so common and this is what has put Mesón Casa Eloy del Zaidín on the city's Avenida de América on the map.

The family business has always been popular thanks to its good atmosphere, high quality tapas, - pinchitos (small meat or fish skewers), lamb, cod with tomato, speciality sandwiches, good wine...the list goes on. But, apart from all this, customers also go to be entertained by waiter Lucas Rodríguez.

He is the establishment's great entertainer, announcing each drink that arrives at the table by whistling well-known tunes and clinking two glass bottles together. Now his videos have had more than a million views on TikTok.

@lucasrodriguezgar3

♬ sonido original - lucas

"I've been working here since I was 12 years old and I've been whistling for as long as I can remember. I started making up songs and people liked them, so as I'm very talkative and I like to make people smile, I've continued doing it," the waiter explained to SUR's sister newspaper, Ideal.

@lucasrodriguezgar3

♬ sonido original - lucas

His whistling is so popular that many of his customers ask him to go on TV shows: "They want me to go on talent shows and things like that but I don't have time and I'd get tired of it," he said. What he has done, however, was create an account on TikTok to upload some of the tunes he whistles to his customers and they have had millions of shares and reactions.

"Last year I was encouraged to set up a TikTok account and I started uploading things. They've really gone viral, my wife tells me I'm becoming famous." However, he doesn't do it for the fame, but for the fun of it. "What I like is that people have a good time and if this helps to make the bar more famous then it won't hurt," he concluded.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol residents face whopping 35% rise in water bills
  2. 2 Andalucía is the Spanish region where the arrival of international tourists by air has grown the most
  3. 3 New Costa del Sol storm tank will collect more than 3 million litres of water and help prevent flash flooding
  4. 4 Proposed 21% IVA sales tax on tourist apartments in Spain puts sector 'at risk'
  5. 5 Calling property owners in Spain: Non residents income tax returns due soon
  6. 6 Clear up under way along Costa del Sol after storm leaves debris strewn on beaches
  7. 7 Ban on registering new tourist apartments in saturated areas of Malaga will come into force at beginning of December
  8. 8 Mercadona worker sacked for eating a croquette bound for the bin wins court appeal
  9. 9 Malaga council to review existing ban on opening new bars in city
  10. 10 Malaga's asylum-seeker storm hero flooded with 600 job offers after dramatic rescue

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The whistling waiter from Granada who's become a social media sensation