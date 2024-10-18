Iconic Alhambra palace rebuilt with 2,000 kilos of chocolate

Alberto Flores Granada Friday, 18 October 2024, 15:48 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Christmas sweets company La Estepeña, located in the Seville town of Estepa, has a museum in its factory. Here, as well as seeing how they prepare their sweets, you will also find a chocolate city.

Every year they recreate a part of the world exclusively with chocolate. And this year they have decided to make the Alhambra palace the protagonist, with a 50-metre model of the monument made with 2,000 kilos of chocolate.

The company has been building different monuments out of chocolate from around the world for a total of 16 years. Two years ago it was Venice and now the time has come to add the Granada monument to the list.

"We’ve wanted to do the Alhambra for years, and finally, the moment has come to recreate the most visited monument in the country," Marcos Galván, factory director, told newspaper IDEAL.

"It is a totally artisan process that takes eight months of work. We started making it in January"

According to Marcos, they have built their replica of the Alhambra doing everything "in an artisan way". "It is a manual process that required eight months of work. We start in January and normally finish in mid-October."

"As we couldn't do the entire Alhambra, we decided to recreate three areas: the gardens of the Generalife, the Patio de los Leones and the Patio de los Arrayanes," he added.

This new edition of the chocolate city was inaugurated on 14 October, in the presence of Marifrán Carazo, the mayor of Granada. "The mayor has told us that it is spectacular," Marcos said.

The chocolate Alhambra can be visited until 6 January, from 10am until 2pm, and from 4pm until 8pm. Except for large groups, it is not necessary to make a reservation to visit factory, which is located in Calle Almendra, Estepa.