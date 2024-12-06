Musicians bring hope to patients at Granada's Virgen de las Nieves hospital

Sara Bárcena Hernández Granada Friday, 6 December 2024, 16:48

At the Virgen de las Nieves day hospital in Granada city there is little room for boredom. Every week, the users of the oncology and haematology services enjoy musical performances and other types of shows while they receive their treatment. On Thursday 5 December all eyes were focused on Francisco and Guillermina, an Argentinian couple who, although they have only been in the city for a month and a half, have not wasted any time in getting involved. They are looking for artists who are willing to do their bit for charity and to make patients smile.

Francisco's mastery of the violin and Guillermina's sweet voice brought smiles to the twenty-five people who had appointments throughout the morning. They applauded and even danced to the sound of a wonderful Argentinian tango. According to the nursing supervisor, Carmen Contreras, "the reception was impressive".

Whenever there is a performance it is "a day of celebration" for the patients. Just look at their faces, "it transforms them into pure joy" she said. The benefits of music are scientifically proven. It improves mood and helps to cope with difficult times. And this applies to both patients and professionals. The latter also enjoyed the performance in the hospital on Thursday.

From the street

The Relevos x la Vida association began to shape this initiative a year ago. However, it is only now that it is really taking off. In the last few months, "many" people have joined. All the newcomers are street musicians. "They get to know each other and tell each other about it, and the more people participate in this programme, the more fun and varied it will be for those who are waiting for us in the hospital," said Alicia Morón, coordinator of this programme.

Morón is a member of an orchestra and her husband, Matías Frías, is a producer and pianist. They started as volunteers in the association. Argentinian musician Nicolás Corinaldesi also works with them. The appointment used to be on Wednesdays, but since these patients undergo cyclical treatments, they have decided to rotate every week "so that everyone can have a good day". The association is hoping that more artists will get involved in the initiative.