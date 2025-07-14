The town in the south of Spain that's home to a huge natural swimming pool

Rafael Vílchez Granada Monday, 14 July 2025, 14:37 Compartir

Órgiva town hall in the Alpujarra area of Granada province has carried out work so that the Poza del Río Guadalfeo and the 'zona recreativa', next to the Puente de los Siete Ojos (bridge of the seven eyes) can be enjoyed by the public this summer.

While skinny-dipping and loud music are prohibited and animals are not allowed to swim in the water, well-behaved humans who take their rubbish home with them are welcome. Órgiva might not be anywhere near a beach, but it does have these gigantic natural pools to cool off in a small paradise surrounded by nature.

La Poza del Rio Guadalfeo is the ideal place to spend time with friends, alone or with the family. It is located near to the Sendero de los Olivos Centenarios, (centenary olive tree route), where some of the trees are thought to be over 1,000 years old and some even date back to the Roman era, according to experts. Very close to this natural pool is the Venta el Puente, which specialises in homemade food and grilled meats.

La Poza del Río Guadalfeo is free of charge. Many families take picnics as they can now make use of tables and places to sit in the shade of the trees. The Guadalfeo river rises in Bérchules in the Sierra Nevada and flows into the Mediterranean Sea in Salobreña. This river is joined by others, such as the Poqueira and the Trevélez.

The Poza del Río Guadalfeo (Guadalfeo river pool) sits at the foot of the Sierra de Lújar mountain range which is home to an abundance of ferns, watercress, reeds, clover, trees and more.

The Poza del Río Guadalfeo can be reached by car and the area is also ideal for hiking.