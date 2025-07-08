The Costa Tropical beach in Spain that's top dog for pooches

M.J. Arrebola Granada Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 13:16 Compartir

By mid-morning the sand of Motril's dog beach on Granada's Costa Tropical is filling up with paw prints small and large. The scene is familiar: dogs running after balls, owners cooling off in the water, open umbrellas, and above all, a sense of well-being. This beach, located in a specially designated area of the Motril coastline, has earned the title of 'the best dog beach in the province'.

"We have been coming here for several summers with our German Shepherds. Before with one, now with another," says Ana Pérez from Escúzar in Granada, who spends her summer in Torrenueva Costa. "Our dog loves being here. There is water, space and other dogs. It's the best place we have nearby".

Motril's beach is well equipped: it has specific showers for animals, convenient access and nearby parking areas. Unlike other dog-friendly beaches on the coast, this one has a combination of cleanliness, spaciousness and services, something that visitors really value.

"This is where they are at their best. We come from Los Yesos because the beach we have there is very small and with many rocks. This one, on the other hand, is wide and comfortable", explains Maricruz, who is visiting Motril from Madrid accompanied by her three dogs: Canela, Susi and Valentina.

Dogs and humans together

It's popular with locals too. Isidoro Expósito, from Motril, goes with his water dog, Kira: "There is no other place like this for them. The town hall has done a good job. Here they can swim, there are showers and everything is designed so that people and animals can be together".

Diana Melero from Las Gabias visits the beach with her mother, her son and her two pets, Bingo and Alma. "Here there are no stones like in Almuñécar. This is a real beach. They should provide more like this one. There are many people who travel with their dogs and have nowhere to go," Diana says.

Fishhooks

However, Antonio Jesús González warns of a growing problem: "My mini pinscher swallowed a fishhook and had to have an emergency endoscopy. She was saved, but it was a huge scare". He also complained that some dog owners don't pick up their dog's mess.

Despite these two complaints, he rates the beach as an excellent place. "It's secluded, safe, has showers and drinking fountains for the dogs. We just need to have more control over fishing," he summarises.

"In the afternoon it's a hive of activity. It's like any tourist beach in the middle of August," says Ana, another regular.