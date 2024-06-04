Granada Geopark to host next annual forum of the 17 geoparks in Spain

Ideal Granada Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 19:18 Compartir Copiar enlace

The annual Spanish Geoparks Forum provides a space for collaboration between the 17 geoparks in Spain to improve their understanding and promotion.

This year's event will be held in the Granada Geopark in November and will last three days. It will include meetings of representatives from the participating geoparks and study visits to places of interest to make the host geopark known to the rest and a conference. The event is open to the public to allow people to learn about the work being done in the different Spanish geoparks and what these Unesco sites mean for their regions.

The Granada Geopark is one of the youngest in the network and was declared a Unesco Global Geopark in July 2020.

The spokesperson for European funds, development, industry and employment, Antonio Díaz, said, "It is an honour and a satisfaction for the Geopark of Granada to be able to host this year's meeting and share experiences, in first person, with the rest of the Spanish Geoparks."

Spain is currently the country with the highest number of Geoparks in the world, only behind China. It is therefore no coincidence that Spain was one of the four promoters, together with Greece, France and Ireland, of this interesting initiative.

Spain has 17 regions with unique geological heritage recognised by Unesco as world geoparks: Maestrazgo (Aragón), Villuercas, Ibores, Jara (Cáceres), Cabo de Gata-Nijar (Almería), Sobrarbe (Pyrenees), Sierras Subbéticas (Córdoba), Basque Coast, Sierra Norte de Sevilla, Central Catalonia (Barcelona), Molina Alto Tajo (Guadalajara), Isla del Hierro (Canary Islands), Lanzarote and Chinijo Archipelago (Canary Islands), Las Loras (Palencia, Burgos), Origens (Lérida), Courel Mountain (Orense), Granada Geopark, Cabo Ortegal (La Coruña), Calatrava Volcanoes (Ciudad Real).

These types of meetings are organised in the Geopark areas to give them visibility and to ensure that the economic benefits derived from these events go into the local economy (accommodation, food, transport, various services...), as well as to reinforce the sense of pride and identity of the inhabitants of the areas. Another important objective is for each geopark to learn, first hand, how other Unesco regions with the same designation in Spain work.