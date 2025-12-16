Police arrest ex-partner of woman who was attacked on Granada's Costa Tropical

Laura Velasco Granada Tuesday, 16 December 2025, 09:32 Share

The National Police have arrested the alleged perpetrator of the brutal attack on a woman in Motril, on Granada province's Costa Tropical, last week. The man, who is the victim's ex-partner, was arrested on Friday 12 December.

According to sources close to the case, the victim, whose details have not been disclosed, was seriously injured during a confrontation on Monday 8 December. Due to the seriousness of the woman's injuries, she was transferred to the Hospital Universitario Clínico San Cecilio in Granada city, where she underwent surgery. Health sources said that her spleen had been removed. She is awaiting at least one more operation and remains in a serious condition.

Disputes between the two people had allegedly been going on for a long time and they had both reported each other to the police on previous occasions. At one point, according to the same sources, a restraining order was issued on the woman who was not supposed to approach her ex-partner. However, the order was allegedly breached on several occasions and it was during one of these encounters that the alleged assault took place.