Woman in serious condition after being assaulted by her ex-partner on Granada's Costa Tropical

Laura Velasco Granada Friday, 12 December 2025, 17:03

A woman is in a serious condition after being allegedly assaulted by her ex-partner in Motril on Granada province's Costa Tropical. According to sources close to the case, the victim, whose details have not been disclosed, was seriously injured a few days ago as a result of an alleged attack by the man with whom she had been romantically involved.

Due to the nature of her injuries, she was taken to the Hospital Universitario Clínico San Cecilio in Granada city, where health sources have said that her spleen has been removed and she is awaiting at least one more operation. The alleged perpetrator has not yet been arrested.

Disputes between the two people had allegedly been going on for a long time and they had both reported each other to the police on previous occasions. At one point, according to the same sources, a restraining order was issued on the woman who was not supposed to approach her ex-partner. However, the order was allegedly breached on several occasions and it was during one of these encounters that the alleged assault took place.

Latest case in Motril

If the investigation shows that the motive for the attack were gender-related, it would be a new case of gender violence in the municipality of Motril, following a fatal incident in summer of this year where a 54-year-old woman died in hospital, after being attacked by her partner, as confirmed by the government delegation against gender violence. The victim was in the VioGén system and her risk level was low, as government sources reported.

Her partner was arrested and sent to prison on a manslaughter charge. He had previously been arrested for an offence of breach of sentence, as he had a restraining order against the victim, which had been breached.