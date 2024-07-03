Bakery in Granada offers a coffee and croissant for 1.20 euro: is it the best value in Spain?

Alberto Flores Granada Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 17:38 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

La Casita del Pan, is a bakery chain with four stores in Calles San Antón, Recogidas, Carril del Picón and Tablas in Granada city centre. Years ago they launched an offer of coffee and croissant for only one euro and, since then, it's only gone up slightly to 1.20 euro. A practically unbeatable offer that attracts hundreds of people to their establishments every day.

Pedro Martínez and Rocio Rey, owners of La Casita del Pan, explained to SUR's sister newspaper Ideal: "Very close to one of our shops, a large coffee and pastry company opened, so we launched this offer to get the customers". It was an offer that made them very little profit but which served to compete with the giants in the sector. "The reception was spectacular because they had never seen anything at that price before", the pair explained.

"We use quality Italian coffee and the croissant is very good. The price attracts attention but it's the quality that makes people ask for it"

The real highlight is not only the price, but the quality of the coffee and the pastries: "We use quality Italian coffee and the croissant is very good. The price attracts attention but it is the quality that makes people ask for it and decide to try other products," the owners say. That 1.20 euro combo is just the gateway to La Casita del Pan.

"Hundreds of people from Granada pass by our shops every day and after liking the coffee and croissant they decide to try other things," they said. For example, one of the stars of their menu is the 'Piononazo', a much larger version of Granada's traditional 'pionono' cake, as well as a wide range of other pastries and cakes. Their bread speciality is the 'Pan de la Casita', a mixture of baguette and ciabatta that they sell exclusively.

Despite a general increase in prices everywhere, the owners of La Casita del Pan are clear that they will continue to offer coffee and croissants for 1 euro 20 and keep the prices of the rest of their products low.

The next step for the company is to open its own in-house bakery. "We are going to make everything ourselves and this will allow us to improve the quality and price in all our stores. In principle, it will be up and running in September", they concluded.