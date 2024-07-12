Entrance fee for Granada's Alhambra and Generalife palace set for second price hike in two years

Laura Ubago Friday, 12 July 2024, 13:09 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The board of trustees at Granada's Alhambra and Generalife palace has begun the process to raise the price of entrance tickets to the monument. The next board has approved the proposal and it must now go to Andalucía's regional government, the Junta de Andalucía, for a final decision.

The Alhambra's board looked at the entrance prices of other monuments which revealed that the Granada palace is still cheaper than other cultural spaces of similar national and international importance.

The director of the Alhambra, Rodrigo Ruiz-Jiménez, explains that this price-hike is necessary due to the increase in the cost of the management and maintenance of the monument. The pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the cost of construction materials have led to an increase in costs.

Inflation is also a factor that is affecting restoration work and looking after the installations, which require highly specialised, high-value work. In addition, new needs have arisen, such as an increase in staff and the renewal of the security contract. "We will soon have to increase the wages and changes are made every time we open for something," says the director.

Main source of funding

The price to get into the Alhambra went up in 2023 for the first time 10 years in 2023 when the Junta de Andalucía approved the increase. Daytime entrance tickets went from 14 euros to 18 euros, an increase of 28.5%. Now, the proposed increase is from 18 to 20 euros, an increase of 11.1%.

The Alhambra's main source of funding is ticket sales. It accounts for 92.25% of its income and in 2022 it was worth 27.7 million euros. Currently the entrance ticket includes a visit to the Alcazaba, the Nasrid Palaces, the Generalife, the Partal, Paseo de las Torres and the Medina, and is complemented by a free, unlimited visit to the Charles V palace and the Alhambra Museum.

"The Alhambra is key to the development of tourism in Andalucía, it has a much higher demand than supply and its price is one of the cheapest in the world", says the document prepared by the Alhambra's board for this first proposal to increase the value of the tickets.

In 2023, after the increase from 14 to 18 euros, the tourism sector in Granada applauded the measure and even suggested that it could have been higher. Now this new increase will be "light".