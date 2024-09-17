This is the highest village in Spain and it can be found in Andalucía in the south of the country

The highest village in Spain, in the Andalucía region, is located almost 2,100 metres above sea level.

When we talk about Andalucía in summer, we inevitably think of sun, sand, beach and heat. However, beyond its almost 1,000 kilometres of coastline, the region is also home to many mountain ranges and in fact the highest peak on the Iberian Peninsula, Mulhacén, is located in Granada province's Sierra Nevada. This is also the home of Pradollano, the highest village in Spain, which is 2,078 metres above sea level and belongs to the municipality of Monachil.

Pradollano, a paradise in the heights

This small village is distinguished not only by its altitude, but also by its history and its evolution as a tourist destination. Originally conceived in the 1960s as a ski resort, Pradollano has grown to become a favourite among tourists, especially during the winter season .

The ski resort is the main attraction and economic engine of Pradollano. Its facilities are internationally recognised thanks to the quality of its more than 100 kilometres of slopes. Thousands of ski and snowboard enthusiasts, whether beginners or experienced skiers, flock here every year.

The fact that Pradollano is the highest village in Spain guarantees optimum snow conditions. In addition, together with the artificial snow system and the good weather in the area, the ski season runs from around the end of November to the beginning of May.

Summer in Pradollano

Although Pradollano is at its best in the winter months, thanks to its high altitude it offers cool temperatures in summer, making it also an attractive location during the warmer months. It is also at this time of year that as the snow and ice thaw a landscape of breathtaking beauty, with green peaks and hiking trails is revealed.

Summer in Pradollano allows visitors to enjoy a wide variety of outdoor activities, such as hiking, mountain biking and climbing. In addition, the altitude and privileged location allows unrivalled panoramic views of the snow-capped peaks and valleys stretching into the villages of the Alpujarra.

The perfect climate to beat the summer heat

Pradollano experiences much cooler temperatures throughout the year. As a result, this part of the Sierra Nevada is home to flora and fauna typical of high mountain terrain.

The village is a unique enclave in the heart of the Sierra Nevada. A place that combines the majesty of the mountain with a varied and quality tourist offer. Whether in winter or summer, it is a natural treasure that deserves to be discovered.